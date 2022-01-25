Woman's $3M winning Michigan lottery message gets sent to spam folder

This is why it’s important to check that spam folder.

A woman in Michigan had no idea that she had won a huge jackpot in the state’s lottery until she checked her spam folder. Apparently, an email informing her that she had won millions of dollars ended up being marked as spam.

Laura Spears told the Michigan Lottery that if not for another missing email, she may not have seen the winning announcement.

In a press release, the Michigan Lottery explained that the 55-year-old woman won $3 million playing the state’s Mega Millions prize. She had matched all five of the white balls, which earned her $1 million. Since she had also purchased the Megaplier, that prize became $3 million.

Spears said, "I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket. A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

She continued, "That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"

Fortunately, Spears has a plan to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other important emails from the state’s lottery.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said.