Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey hits auction block

Items from Kobe Bryant, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James and Peyton Manning also on Sotheby's auction block

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

It’s game time if you’re in the market for Michael Jordan memorabilia.

Bidding opened Tuesday for the jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which was part of his legendary "Last Dance" season. 

The jersey, which has an estimated value ranging between $3 million and $5 million, is part of a single-lot Sotheby’s sale and is accompanied by a photo matching certificate from The MeiGray Group and a graded copy of a June 1998 edition of Sports Illustrated that features the jersey on the cover.

Image 1 of 3

The jersey has an estimated value ranging between $3 million and $5 million. (Photo courtesy of Sotheby's)

"The 1997-1998 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor. Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-1998 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all." 

Jordan donated $5 million in 2016 to Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and gave alongside it a 1996 NBA Finals home jersey.

HAN SOLO'S BLASTER SELLS FOR OVER $1M AT AUCTION

Meanwhile, the "Invictus Part II" auction features 16 rare and prized pieces of sports memorabilia from icons including Wayne Gretzky, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Rafael Nadal, Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, Peyton Manning, Jackie Robinson and LeBron James.

Bidding for the items will remain open through Sept. 14. 

Notable highlights include: 

- Steve Prefontaine’s personal and worn Nike Oregon Waffle Sneakers (estimated value of $125,000 to $200,000)

Image 1 of 2

This pair of Oregon Waffle sneakers in a size 9.5 was worn and owned by Steve Prefontaine and include the original laces and original blue insoles. The sneaker is finished in a nylon upper in the University of Oregon’s signature yellow and green colorway.

- Wayne Gretzky’s game-used stick from his final career game (estimated value of $150,000 to $250,000)

Wayne Gretzky hockey stick

The stick is the only photo matched example to Sotheby’s knowledge from Gretzky's final game to appear at auction. (Sotheby's)

- Kobe Bryant’s game-worn jersey from his final NBA Opening Day of the 2015-2016 season (estimated value of $120,000 to $140,000)

Image 1 of 2

The present jersey was worn by Bryant on Oct. 28, his last Opening Day of his NBA career, a game in which he played nearly 29 minutes, recording 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

- A signed racket used by Roger Federer during the 2011 French Open finals match (estimated value of $60,000 to $80,000)

Image 1 of 2

This racket has been photomatched to the Final of the French Open on June 5th, 2011 – a Grand Slam Finals meeting between Nadal and Federer featuring one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

- A signed baseball cap worn by Alex Rodriguez during the 2009 World Series Championship (estimated value of $40,000 to $60,000)

Image 1 of 2

This hat was worn by A-Rod during Game 6 of the 2009 World Series.

- Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts jersey worn during the final game of the First MVP Season in 2003 (estimated value of $70,000 to $100,000)

Image 1 of 2

The jersey has been photomatched by The MeiGray Group to the 2003 Week 17 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on Dec. 28, 2003.