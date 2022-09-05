Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey hits auction block

It’s game time if you’re in the market for Michael Jordan memorabilia.

Bidding opened Tuesday for the jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which was part of his legendary "Last Dance" season.

The jersey, which has an estimated value ranging between $3 million and $5 million, is part of a single-lot Sotheby’s sale and is accompanied by a photo matching certificate from The MeiGray Group and a graded copy of a June 1998 edition of Sports Illustrated that features the jersey on the cover.

Image 1 of 3

"The 1997-1998 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor. Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-1998 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all."

Jordan donated $5 million in 2016 to Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and gave alongside it a 1996 NBA Finals home jersey.

HAN SOLO'S BLASTER SELLS FOR OVER $1M AT AUCTION

Meanwhile, the "Invictus Part II" auction features 16 rare and prized pieces of sports memorabilia from icons including Wayne Gretzky, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Rafael Nadal, Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, Peyton Manning, Jackie Robinson and LeBron James.

Bidding for the items will remain open through Sept. 14.

Notable highlights include:

- Steve Prefontaine’s personal and worn Nike Oregon Waffle Sneakers (estimated value of $125,000 to $200,000)

Image 1 of 2

- Wayne Gretzky’s game-used stick from his final career game (estimated value of $150,000 to $250,000)

- Kobe Bryant’s game-worn jersey from his final NBA Opening Day of the 2015-2016 season (estimated value of $120,000 to $140,000)

Image 1 of 2

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

- A signed racket used by Roger Federer during the 2011 French Open finals match (estimated value of $60,000 to $80,000)

Image 1 of 2

- A signed baseball cap worn by Alex Rodriguez during the 2009 World Series Championship (estimated value of $40,000 to $60,000)

Image 1 of 2

- Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts jersey worn during the final game of the First MVP Season in 2003 (estimated value of $70,000 to $100,000)