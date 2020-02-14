Miami Boat Show brings luxury to the seas

Thousands of people are descending upon Miami for the International Boat Show where everything from $15,000 pleasure crafts to $15 million mega-yachts are on display.

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone took a tour of a $6 million Sunreef 80 catamaran, and showed FOX Business' Stuart Varney everything the yacht has to offer.

At 80 feet from bow to stern and with a 37.7-foot beam, the dual hulled yacht has more than 3,600 square feet of living space.

The kitchen—which is distinct from the boat’s galley—and living room on the Sunreef 80 constitutes an open floorplan, which, according to Casone, allows the chef to both cook and serve guests.

The space is also complete with Italian marble. Below deck, Casone noted the yacht's four luxurious staterooms.

The sailed version of the Sunreef 80 is equipped with a 2,152 square foot mainsail and a 1,668 square foot Genoa sail. It can also be powered by the two 225 horsepower engines on board. There are also 250 horsepower engines available.

Climbing up to the sundeck, Casone admired the 360-degree view. Above the sundeck stands the catamaran’s 96-foot mast.

