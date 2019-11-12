'Eat a McMuffin' protest planned after rider detained for eating on train platform

Public outcry continues to grow after a transit officer handcuffed and detained a man Nov. 4 for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform in California.

Another protest is planned for this weekend, and organizers are calling it "Eat a McMuffin on BART: They Can't Stop Us All." The head of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system issued an apology to the 31-year-old rider, Steve Foster, who was headed to work when he was cited.

The incident drew angry rebukes from people who said the police reaction was racist.

"I'm disappointed how the situation unfolded. I apologize to Mr. Foster, our riders, employees, and the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video," BART General Manager Bob Powers' statement read in part, adding, "I've spoken to our interim Police Chief about my feelings related to this incident and our Independent Police Auditor is conducting an independent investigation."

More than two dozen people staged an "eat-in" at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station over the weekend.

BART officials say eating is not allowed in paid portions of stations to maintain cleanliness, but that enforcement shouldn't prevent people from getting to work on time.

"We have to read each situation and allow people to get where they are going on time and safely," Powers said.

The widely-circulated video, taken by Foster's girlfriend, shows the officer holding on to Foster's blue Mickey Mouse backpack and telling him he's not free to go until he identifies himself. He tells Foster he is resisting arrest.

"You have no right to be touching my (bag)," Foster says.

"You have no right to eat a sandwich on BART," the officer says.

The conflict at the station goes on for about eight minutes until backup officers arrive and handcuff Foster.

BART officials said the officer was passing by on another call when he asked Foster not to eat. When the officer walked by again and saw Foster still eating, he went to issue a citation.

Foster said Monday that he knew eating was not allowed on trains but did not realize it was banned on platforms.

When the officer said he couldn’t eat on BART, Foster assumed it was a warning not to get on the train with food and hurried to finish the breakfast sandwich his girlfriend had prepared.

"I picked up my bag and was getting in line, and he just grabbed my bag and said, 'You're not going anywhere, you're going to jail,'" Foster said.

Foster said he felt singled out because of his race and plans to challenge the police citation. He now faces $250 fine or 48 hours of community service.

BART board director Janice Li, who helped lead the weekend protest, said on Twitter that enforcement is a matter of priorities and not all laws are enforced.

"For me, there are WAY bigger issues at BART than enforcing no drinking/eating," she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.