McDonald's workers praised for rescuing man from fiery car wreck

The city of Joshua, Texas, honored four McDonald's employees who rescued a driver from a burning car after the vehicle crashed near the restaurant.

The daring rescue was captured on surveillance video at approximately 6 a.m., KDFW reports. The driver, who fell asleep at the wheel after a late-night shift, accidentally hit a concrete culvert near the fast-food location, and the car flipped and burst into flames.

McDonald's employees could be seen on the video rushing to the car as the driver screamed for his life.

"During the August 18th council Meeting, a firefighter and four McDonald's employees were presented with a Life-Saving Award," the Joshua municipal government said of the heroics. "We are proud of our firefighters, police officers and citizens who took the phrase ‘Local Hero’ to the next level."

ARIZONA MAN, 75, RESCUED FROM FLOODWATERS AFTER GETTING TRAPPED ON TOP OF JEEP: ‘LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’

General manager Magen Rivera, accompanied by employees Everett Vaughn and Jasper Washburn, grabbed fire extinguishers from the restaurant and began dousing the fire as the driver hung suspended upside down by his seat belt.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 266.54 -0.04 -0.02%

Shift leader Tracie Vaughn crawled into the vehicle and began to calm the driver down despite the remaining flames.

ARIZONA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 25 PEOPLE, INCLUDING INFANT, DURING FLOODING IN BEAR CANYON

The workers kept the inferno from engulfing the vehicle long enough for the Joshua Fire Department to arrive. Lt. Luke Burgdorf cut the man from his seatbelt and removed him from the encroaching flames.

The driver walked away with minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All four of the employees, as well as Lt. Burgdorf, were presented awards by Joshua Fire Chief Thomas Griffith for their bravery.

"Tragedy was recently avoided in Joshua thanks to four McDonald’s employees and a firefighter, who rescued a driver from a burning car," the Joshua municipal government wrote in a social media announcement. "All five were presented with life saving awards from the city of Joshua for their heroic actions."