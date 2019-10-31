McDonald's is the latest chain that wants you to eat fried chicken for breakfast

Yet another fast-food chain wants you to eat fried chicken for breakfast.

McDonald's is expected to add chicken to its breakfast menu in January 2020. It's not clear what form it will come in, per Business Insider, but some recent breakfast tests included McChicken McMuffins, Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuits.

McDonald's currently offers chicken for breakfast at half its U.S. locations.

Analysts at retail-banking firm KeyBanc said that "breakfast and chicken are the new battlegrounds" for fast food. And industry hawks been pushing for McDonald’s to develop an offering, as Chick-fil-A and Wendy's are already in the breakfast chicken market.

Plus, Popeyes' hugely successful chicken sandwich has sparked an industry-wide war.

"Breakfast is a competitive daypart, I mean, we've seen competitors ramp up their activity during this year as well actually," McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook told investors on a call in October. "So having another entrant in next year will just ensure that the market share fight remains as competitive as ever."

"America has loved McDonald's breakfast since the iconic Egg McMuffin debuted in McDonald's restaurants in 1975," the company followed up in a statement to Business Insider. "We will continue to bring new and delicious craveable options, freshly prepared in our kitchens to our customers, so stay tuned."

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that while McDonald's breakfast-chicken testing underwhelmed at some locations, the fast-food giant is still pushing forward. Marketwatch reported this month that insiders believe McDonald's chicken "will better compete on quality and ideally win on speed, value and convenience."

The company's stock is up 12 percent on the year and 10 year-to-date.