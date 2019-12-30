McDonald's denies officer was handed coffee with expletive

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — McDonald's is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.

Continue Reading Below

Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City, said in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn’t their employee. Cook did not speculate about who may have written the words.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The coffee situation gained attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post , which has since been removed, that one of his officers was handed the cup Saturday when he went through the McDonald's drive through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a "free lunch" and that “A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it.” The post included a picture of the cup.

"This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong," Hornaday said.

MCDONALD'S NEW CEO NEEDS TO MAKE NICE WITH FRANCHISEES: INDUSTRY EXPERT

He didn't immediately return an email message Monday from The Associated Press. But he told WIBW that he is waiting to see the new video.

“There is a whole lot more to the story than what is being portrayed online. Hopefully, McDonald's will follow through with showing me the video that didn’t exist when I met with them Saturday night,” Hornaday told the station, adding, “It doesn’t appear this matter is going to be resolved anytime soon."

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEES SAVE WOMAN WHO MOUTHS 'HELP ME' AT DRIVE-THRU

Capt. David Gilbert, of the sheriff's office in Geary County, where Junction City is located, said in an email Monday that it is “saddening to see this incident in our community no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup." The statement, which also was posted to Facebook, added that “WE will stand together as a community while the incident investigation is completed.”

The sheriff and some of his command staff had planned to visit the McDonald's on Monday morning for a coffee as a “show of faith in our community." Gilbert said in an email that the coffee didn't happen as planned, although officials are planning to reschedule it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's corporate media didn't answer question, instead directing people to look at the owner's statement.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook wrote in the statement. “We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.”