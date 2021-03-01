McDonald's CEO says sexual harassment 'will not be tolerated' after women detail alleged abuse

McDonald’s chief executive officer says sexual harassment “will not be tolerated” at fast-food chains after a report surfaced allegations made by women employees suing the company for workplace harassment.

CEO Chris Kempczinski sent a message to McDonald’s franchisees, suppliers and employees globally on Sunday alluding to several allegations brought forth in a segment on “CBS Sunday Morning” featuring four women who revealed allegations of sexual harassment at one of the country’s biggest fast-food chains.

“Let me say plainly: every single person working under the Arches must have a safe and respectful work environment. Sexual harassment in the workplace is an affront to everything we stand for as a System. It has no place in any McDonald’s restaurant, and it will not be tolerated,” Kempczinski wrote.

Kempczinski, in the letter titled “Leaning into our Values,” said the chain is ensuring that every allegation is “fully and thoroughly investigated.”

Discrimination charges or lawsuits against McDonald’s restaurant or independently owned franchises were brought on by Kimberly Lawson, Jamelia Fairley, Kat Barber and Emily Anibal who detailed their experience with harassment from male co-workers in the CBS special report.

MCDONALD'S SUED BY BLACK FRANCHISEES FOR DISCRIMINATION

Kempczinski addressed the women who came forward with their stories on CBS stating, “I want to recognize these individuals and acknowledge their courage. Any person who steps forward to report concerns or issues deserves our utmost respect.”

Three-quarters of nearly 800 women employees at McDonald’s restaurants and franchises across the country said in a survey last year they were harassed on the job with the majority reporting they experienced consequences for reporting it, CBS WVLT8 reported. McDonald’s reportedly disputed the survey findings.

McDonald's did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The fast-food chain is also being sued for racial discrimination after Black McDonald's franchisee Herbert Washington, a former Major League Baseball star who owns 14 McDonald's, alleged in a lawsuit last week that he was discriminated against by the McDonald's Corporation for keeping his restaurant locations out of wealthy areas resulting in thousands of dollars in profit losses compared to white franchise owners.

Paul Best contributed to this report.