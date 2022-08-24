Maryland stay-at-home mom wins $50,000 in first-ever scratch off ticket purchase

A Maryland mother has won $50,000 in the first scratch-off lottery ticket she has ever bought, officials say.

Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie, outside of Baltimore, won the prize after deciding to opt for an energy drink over coffee one day for her morning beverage, according to the Maryland Lottery.

"Nichole ended up visiting Royal Farms #016 located at 6901 Ritchie Highway North in Glen Burnie instead of a local coffee shop. She decided to use her debit card for an energy drink and, one a whim, spent $20 in cash to buy a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier instant ticket," Maryland Lottery said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The lucky newbie began scratching off her game while sitting in the car with her fiancé. She noticed that she had matched the winning numbers on the entire first line of the instant ticket. Her fiancé didn’t believe it and neither did she," the statement continued.

"In fact, Nichole told Lottery officials that it wasn’t until coming to headquarters and claiming her instant ticket that she really believed she had won," it added.

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

Maryland Lottery described Balsoma as a "lucky novice" as she won the prize "on the first scratch-off she’s ever bought!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I don’t even play the Lottery," she was quoted as saying.

Balsoma, a stay-at-home mother caring for two young children, is now planning to put her winnings toward buying a house next year with her partner, officials say.