Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Maryland stay-at-home mom wins $50,000 in first-ever scratch off ticket purchase

Nichole Balsoma planning to use winnings toward a new home

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A Maryland mother has won $50,000 in the first scratch-off lottery ticket she has ever bought, officials say. 

Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie, outside of Baltimore, won the prize after deciding to opt for an energy drink over coffee one day for her morning beverage, according to the Maryland Lottery. 

"Nichole ended up visiting Royal Farms #016 located at 6901 Ritchie Highway North in Glen Burnie instead of a local coffee shop. She decided to use her debit card for an energy drink and, one a whim, spent $20 in cash to buy a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier instant ticket," Maryland Lottery said in a statement. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Maryland Lottery Nichole Balsoma

Nichole Balsoma won the prize after visiting a gas station in Maryland to buy an energy drink, officials say. (Maryland Lottery)

"The lucky newbie began scratching off her game while sitting in the car with her fiancé. She noticed that she had matched the winning numbers on the entire first line of the instant ticket. Her fiancé didn’t believe it and neither did she," the statement continued. 

"In fact, Nichole told Lottery officials that it wasn’t until coming to headquarters and claiming her instant ticket that she really believed she had won," it added. 

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY 

Maryland Royal Farms gas station

The Royal Farms gas station in Glen Burnie, Md., where Nichole Balsoma bought the winning ticket. (Maryland Lottery)

Maryland Lottery described Balsoma as a "lucky novice" as she won the prize "on the first scratch-off she’s ever bought!" 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

"I don’t even play the Lottery," she was quoted as saying. 

Balsoma, a stay-at-home mother caring for two young children, is now planning to put her winnings toward buying a house next year with her partner, officials say. 