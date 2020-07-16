Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales

John Bolton’s 'The Room Where It Happened,' sold nearly 800,000 copies in its 1st week when released in June

close
President Trump's estranged niece recalls alleged family conversations; David Spunt reports.video

Mary Trump presents scathing portrait of the president in new book

President Trump's estranged niece recalls alleged family conversations; David Spunt reports.

NEW YORK — Mary L. Trump’s scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on preorders alone.

Continue Reading Below

TELL-ALL BOOK BY TRUMP'S NIECE CAN BE RELEASED, JUDGE RULES

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.

Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened,” sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out, alleging that Bolton had revealed classified information and that Mary Trump had violated a nondisclosure agreement. Judges in each case denied requests for injunctions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS