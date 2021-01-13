Marriott, Hilton hotels in DC to remain open on Inauguration Day

Marriott and Hilton hotels in Washington, D.C., are planning to keep their doors open on Inauguration Day, despite security concerns after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Spokespeople for both Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday that their hotels would be open on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

The hotels confirmed they would remain open after Airbnb announced Wednesday that it would cancel all reservations in the area – and prevent new reservations from being booked – for the week of Biden’s inauguration.

“Our hotels in the D.C. area will remain open leading up to and through the inauguration,” a Marriott spokesperson said in a statement. “We plan on keeping our commitment to existing reservations.”

“We of course have the safety of our guests and associates top of mind given the recent events,” the Marriott spokesperson added. “We are monitoring the situation very closely and have operational and security plans in place.”

A Hilton spokesperson also said that safety and security is the company's “first priority.”

“Our hotel teams, especially those in Washington, D.C., are very experienced and have a long history of successfully managing through major public events,” the Hilton spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. “They continue to review hotel safety and security procedures, and their preparation is well informed and mindful of current events.”

“We have no plans to cancel hotel reservations and look forward to welcoming the many inauguration-related suppliers, government officials, medical professionals, media representatives, military and law enforcement who are traveling to Washington, D.C.,” the Hilton spokesperson added.

Airbnb’s decision to cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C.- area came after various local, state and federal officials asked people not to travel to the area. Officials even asked companies like Airbnb to remove listings in the area until after Jan. 20.

The company will fully refund all canceled reservations and reimburse hosts for the money they would have earned from the canceled reservations.

Concerns for next week's inauguration started to grow after a mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday while Congress counted electoral votes to confirm Biden’s win.

