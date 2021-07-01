Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cavuto: Coast to Coast

Margaritaville CEO says combining vacation resort with NYC sights will draw tourists

CEO John Cohlan tells FBN he predicts plenty of after work Happy Hours

close
Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan tells ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ he predicts plenty of Happy Hours will happen after work.  video

Margaritaville CEO: Combining vacation resort with NYC sights will draw tourists in

Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan tells ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ he predicts plenty of Happy Hours will happen after work. 

Manhattan is welcoming Margaritaville as restaurants are allowed to reopen at full capacity with few coronavirus precautions in place. 

"Things are great, we've actually opened all the restaurants," Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday. "People in New York are welcoming Margaritaville and having a lot of fun…we're all having a lot of fun serving them."

Last month, Jimmy Buffet kicked off the grand opening with a surprise performance of his signature song, "Margaritaville" at the New York City resort located in Times Square. 

MARGARITAVILLE CEO SAYS NYC RESORT WILL BRING NEW 'LIFESTYLE' TO TIMES SQUARE

"New York City has always been a great tourist destination," Cohlan told FOX Business host Neil Cavuto. "When you combine the opportunity to have a vacation at Margaritaville with being able to see all the great sights in town, that will certainly be a very significant draw for tourists from all over who come."

close
Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan discusses why his company chose to open a location in Times Square, New York City. video

Margaritaville CEO on grand opening of New York City resort

Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan discusses why his company chose to open a location in Times Square, New York City.

The Margaritaville Resort Times Square has 234 guest rooms and boasts features that include an outdoor heated pool, soundproof windows, laundry/valet service, and a fitness center, according to the resort’s website.

Despite the crime surge in New York City, Cohlan told Cavuto, although it’s a concern, he assured viewers his company is very "security conscious" and maintains it hasn’t been an issue, yet. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Margaritaville CEO continued to say he predicts plenty of Happy Hours will take place at the Manhattan resort and hopes New Yorkers will be able to "gather, socialize" after work. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The advance bookings have been great," Colhan concluded. "The big question people have is, you know, when is the pool going to be open - which is just a function of getting that pool inspected…as soon as it is, I really think everyone's ready to dive in."

FOX Business' Catie Perry contributed to this report. 