Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Man charged in Trump golf club damage seeks pretrial program

Associated Press

Richard McEwan was arrested for vandalizing Trump National Golf Club Bedminster’s golf course in New Jersey just weeks after allegedly breaking into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home. (Source: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The man accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage to President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course has applied for a program to get his charges dismissed.

Continue Reading Below

Richard McEwan, an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, was charged with criminal mischief in September after he was found "doing donuts" in his vehicle on the property multiple times, the Courier News reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Court records showed the 26-year-old McEwan applied for pretrial intervention last month and his application is still pending a judge's approval.

The program provides defendants, generally first-time offenders, with opportunities for alternatives to the traditional criminal justice process of ordinary prosecution, such as jail time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Milford resident was also charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion in August.

He was not wearing shoes when he was arrested because police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone's home to be polite.