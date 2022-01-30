Lyft, Delta update app partnership to show flight statuses and air travel info

Lyft and Delta Air Lines are making rides to the airport less stressful with in-app flight status updates that’ll be delivered to customers who have linked Delta SkyMiles accounts.

A spokesperson for Lyft told FOX Business the ride-share app is now capable of displaying a user’s upcoming flight number, intended destination, boarding and departure time, terminal number and gate number.

UBER, LYFT DRIVERS WANT MORE PROTECTION AS RISING CRIME KEEPS MANY OFF THE ROADS

These accessible reminders will be shown to Delta SkyMiles customers in a "Your upcoming Delta flight" window near the bottom of active Lyft ride details and are designed to keep Delta passengers informed about their flights while they’re en route to the airport.

Lyft’s update comes a month after the ride-share company announced it would add this airline-specific feature to its app.

DELTA EXTENDS LIFE OF EXPIRING TRAVEL VOUCHERS FROM PANDEMIC

"Travelers are keen to get to their destinations as planned, and these new in-app features we’re implementing through our expanded partnership with Delta will help make the journey even better," Lyft's Zach Greenberger said in a company press release from December 2021.

"Delta and Lyft share a commitment to making the hospitality experience the priority, and our partnership is making the day-of travel experience even smoother for travelers."

OVER 200 UNRULY AIRLINE PASSENGERS REPORTED JANUARY, STILL FAR BELOW A YEAR AGO

The new feature is available only in the U.S. Delta Air Lines is the only airline partner Lyft has.

Lyft and Delta Air Lines first partnered in February 2018. Since then, the two companies have offered mile rewards for customers who have linked their Lyft and Delta SkyMiles accounts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Delta SkyMiles customers can earn two miles for every $1 spent on airport-bound Lyft rides and one mile for every $1 spent for non-airport-bound Lyft rides.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business reached out to Lyft and Delta Air Lines for comment.