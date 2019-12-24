Louisiana Catholics blessed by air in holy water flyby

Parishioners in rural Louisiana received an airborne blessing this Christmas as 100 gallons of holy water rained down on the small community.

On Dec. 22, the parish priest of St. Anne Church in Cow Island, Louisiana, the Rev. Matthew Barzare teamed up with a cropduster pilot to execute the large-scale blessing devised by L’Eryn Detraz, according to a Facebook post by the Diocese of Lafayette, La. Detraz is a native of Cow Island, currently on mission in Ohio, the diocese’s post says.

The holy water was drizzled over the town and farms surrounding Cow Island.

“We can bless more area in a shorter amount of time,” Barzare told NPR.

Barzare reportedly blessed the water on the ground before it was loaded onto the plane. This was the most water he had ever blessed at one time, Barzare said.

Parishioners were able to hear the aircraft coming and so had enough time to step out of their homes to see it douse the town, according to Barzare.

Holy water is considered a sacramental by the Roman Catholic Church.

"By the Church's prayer, [sacramentals] prepare us to receive grace and dispose us to cooperate with it," the Catechism says.

Sacramentals, such as blessing with holy water, are not the same as sacraments such as baptism, communion, marriage, reconciliation, confirmation and holy orders and do not confer the grace of the Holy Spirit in the same way as the sacraments.

Members of St. Anne’s parish also brought water from their own homes to be blessed by Fr. Barzare at the airstrip.

FOX Business reached out to Barzare who was unavailable for comment.

