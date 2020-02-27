Levi’s to offer paid family leave benefit to employees

Levi Strauss & Co. will now offer paid family leave to its employees.

The San Francisco-based blue jean company is implementing an eight-week paid family leave benefit allowing workers paid time off to care for a family member with a serious illness, CEO Chip Bergh told Fortune of the policy that goes into effect Thursday.

Corporate and retail staff who work at least 30 hours a week for the denim brand will have access to Levi’s paid leave benefit. The leave is available to employees who need to care for a sick domestic partner, parent, spouse, stepparent or minor child or stepchild, and employees can take the time off at a minimum of two weeks at a time, according to Fortune. The company worked with the National Partnership for Women and Families to develop the policy.

A number of retailers have improved their paid leave policies for men and women in recent years. In 2016, Nike allowed its employees who need to care for sick family members or new parents to receive eight weeks of paid leave. And outdoor clothing and gear retailer Patagonia has been praised for its benefits, including paid maternity and paternity leave and work arrangements like on-site child care.

But it’s hardly the norm for most companies in the U.S. Out of 41 countries, the United States is the only one that doesn’t give paid leave for new parents, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

