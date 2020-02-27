Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

Levi’s to offer paid family leave benefit to employees

Employees will get paid time off for up to eight weeks to care for a sick family member.

By FOXBusiness
close
Levi Strauss &amp; Co. CEO Chip Bergh on going public for the second time after a 34-year hiatus. video

Levi's CEO: Return to Wall Street a ‘big milestone’

Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh on going public for the second time after a 34-year hiatus.

Levi Strauss & Co. will now offer paid family leave to its employees.

Continue Reading Below

The San Francisco-based blue jean company is implementing an eight-week paid family leave benefit allowing workers paid time off to care for a family member with a serious illness,  CEO Chip Bergh told Fortune of the policy that goes into effect Thursday.

Levi's is offering paid family leave allowing workers paid time off to care for a sick family member, the company announced Thursday. (David Paul Morris/via Getty Images). 

Corporate and retail staff who work at least 30 hours a week for the denim brand will have access to Levi’s paid leave benefit. The leave is available to employees who need to care for a sick domestic partner, parent, spouse, stepparent or minor child or stepchild, and employees can take the time off at a minimum of two weeks at a time, according to Fortune. The company worked with the National Partnership for Women and Families to develop the policy.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LEVILEVI STRAUSS & CO.18.03+0.25+1.41%
NKENIKE INC.92.23+0.23+0.26%

A number of retailers have improved their paid leave policies for men and women in recent years. In 2016, Nike allowed its employees who need to care for sick family members or new parents to receive eight weeks of paid leave. And outdoor clothing and gear retailer Patagonia has been praised for its benefits, including paid maternity and paternity leave and work arrangements like on-site child care.

LEVI'S OR WRANGLERS: WHICH JEANS DO REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS PREFER? 

But it’s hardly the norm for most companies in the U.S. Out of 41 countries, the United States is the only one that doesn’t give paid leave for new parents, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS