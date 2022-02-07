Las Vegas approaches wedding milestone: 'Vegas or bust'

LAS VEGAS – Love is in the air – and not just because of Valentine's Day.

Las Vegas may very well eclipse its 5 millionth wedding this month.

It was "Vegas or bust," for Erica and Carlos Del Angel.

The love-struck couple spent a full day driving from South Texas to the famed city after a winter storm caused flight cancellations.

"We just came up with the plan that we were going to rent a van, and we’re gonna drive to Vegas. If the flight’s not going to take us, we’re just going to take ourselves. One way or another," Erica said.

The Del Angels are just one couple helping Las Vegas reach a milestone — 5 million wedding licenses issued in Clark County since 1909.

"If COVID hadn’t happened, it probably would’ve happened last year," said Lynn Marie Goya, a Clark County clerk.

Elvis Presley tribute artists are a common feature of Las Vegas weddings.

Some chapels like Viva Las Vegas Weddings even offer goth-inspired weddings.

"Where else but Vegas can you get married by a Grim Reaper or an Elvis or a zombie Elvis even if you wanted to," said Melody Willis-Williams, who refers to herself as "The Wedding Queen."

The 5 millionth wedding could come this month with the specialty dates of 2/2/22 and 2/22/22.

"February 2022 is everything that February of 2020 isn’t," said Willis-Williams, president of Viva Las Vegas Weddings and Vegas Wedding Chapel. "I wish I was going to be the 5 millionth wedding license-issued chapel. We’re not sure who it’s going to be, but we are so excited to celebrate that with the county clerk’s office this year."

The county clerk’s office says Feb. 22 is on track to be the most popular date of all time, even surpassing 7/7/07.