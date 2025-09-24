Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

New York City
Large blue city could see even higher housing costs with proposed plumbing regulation

In New York City, 1,100 plumbers in city meet qualifications, critics warn of scheduling problems

FOX Business correspondent Lauren Simonetti breaks down the stakes of a New York City Council bill that would require a master plumber to perform residential building inspections or replacements of gas appliances on 'Varney & Co.' video

NYC Council to vote on bill for master plumbers

New York City residents may soon face even higher costs in an already pricey housing market.

The New York City Council will vote on a bill Thursday that would require a licensed master plumber, or someone working under one, to perform all residential building inspections and replacements of gas appliances such as stoves and clothes dryers, FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti reported Wednesday on "Varney & Co."

"There's only about 1100 plumbers licensed in the city that match those qualifications, and they do not come cheap," Simonetti said.

The New York City skyline at sunrise

The sun rises behind the Empire State Building as seen from the EdgeNYC observation deck at Hudson Yards on November 8, 2024, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Critics argue that the measure could drive up costs and create delays. They estimate it would add at least $500 to the price of installing or replacing a gas appliance, while also making it more difficult to schedule the limited number of qualified plumbers.

"We estimate at a minimum a $500 cost increase to install or swap out your gas appliances if this bill were to pass," Kenny Burgos, CEO of the New York Apartment Association, told FOX Business. 

Plumber hands holding wrench doing repairing work at the sink and clogged pipe in bathroom carefully

FILE PHOTO: A plumber is pictured here. The City Council will vote on a bill Thursday that would require a licensed master plumber, or someone working under one, to perform all residential building inspections and replacements of gas appliances such (iStock / iStock)

Burgos added, "But on top of that, there's a real logistics problem when you have a small number of master plumbers and so many appliances that are being teased out on a regular basis just around here city."

Renters in New York City are already squeezed. The average monthly rent in the Big Apple is $4,000 a month — 146% higher than the national average — and opponents of the bill fear that landlords will pass the added regulatory costs directly on to tenants.

Money

FILE PHOTO: A person holding a stack of money. Renters in the Big Apple are already squeezed.  (iStock / iStock)

However, supporters say the bill is about safety. 

"When this work is performed illegally to cut costs, you’re opening buildings and residents up to potential fire and explosion hazards from improperly connected appliances," the NYC Plumbers’ Union said in a statement.