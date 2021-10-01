Donut chain announces 20% price increase to raise employee wages, cover rising costs

As the U.S. economy has been rattled by supply chain disruptions and higher costs, one donut chain says customers will have to start doling out more money for its sweet treats.

Fox 4 Kansas City reported that LaMar's Donuts will raise its prices at least 20% across all of its locations. The move would support the company's plans to pay employees more as well as cover costs that have increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON WILL FACE SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES, EXPERT WARNS

LaMar's announcement comes after some employees reportedly walked out of its Overland Park location on Sept. 25, claiming they were overworked, underpaid and underappreciated. According to Fox 4, the company reopened the location the following day with a crew from Denver.

LaMar's told Fox 4 it was working on a plan to increase its prices prior to the walkout to pay employees more at all 16 of its corporate locations. LaMar's emphasized that the raise may not apply to franchise locations due to the fact that they are under different management.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to higher pay, LaMar's employees will receive additional perks, including a $25 gift card for individuals who apply for a barista position and show up for an in-person interview and $650 in incremental bonuses if new employees stay with the company for 180 days. Meanwhile, current employees who refer job candidates can earn $500 in incremental bonuses if the individual is hired by LaMar’s Donuts and works for 180 days.