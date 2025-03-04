Kraft Heinz enters the alcohol market for the first time

Kraft Heinz is entering the alcohol market with its brand, Crystal Light.

The company announced on Tuesday it will be introducing Crystal Lireaght Vodka Refreshers at certain Northeastern retailers this month.

The upcoming refreshers will feature a "delicious blend of Crystal Light’s signature flavors, triple-filtered vodka, and light carbonation," Kraft Heinz said.

The company touted them as the "lowest-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail on the market."

According to Kraft Heinz, the calorie count for a Crystal Light Vodka Refresher will clock in at 77 calories with zero sugar. Their ABV will be 3.8%.

The company will offer Wild Strawberry and Lemonade flavors during the initial launch. They will come in $9.99 four-packs, the company said.

With the Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers, Kraft Heinz indicated it is looking to build on customer use of Crystal Light as a mixer and capitalize on increasing demand for "lighter, lower-calorie cocktails."

"Nearly one-in-five" Crystal Light customers make cocktails using the brand’s drink mixes, according to Kraft Heinz. The company also said almost 40% of people that drink hard seltzers have a preference for beverages with an ABV below 4%.

"With tens of millions of social media videos showcasing creative ways to mix Crystal Light into cocktails, creating a delicious lower-calorie vodka refresher was a natural step for us. We’re bringing fans a ready-to-drink version in a new format – now with a light, refreshing twist – offering the same signature flavors they know and love," Kraft Heinz Director of Beverage Mixes Jeremy Kross said.

The company is looking to bring additional Crystal Light Vodka Refresher flavors and multipack options as part of an expansion in 2026.

In the U.S., the market for ready-to-drink cocktails hit a value of $903.4 million last year, according to Grand View Research.

Some of Kraft Heinz’s past forays into alcohol have included the Velveeta Veltini and the Claussen Spritz.

In addition to Crystal Light, well-known brands like Oscar Mayer, Jell-O, Grey Poupon, Lunchables, Classico and Philadelphia fall under the company’s umbrella.

Kraft Heinz saw $25.8 billion in net sales over the course of 2024, a 3% drop compared to the prior year. Its annual net income, meanwhile, narrowed from $2.85 billion to $2.7 billion.