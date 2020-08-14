Watch Kennedy go crab fishing in Alaska with the crew of "Deadliest Catch" Saturday at 9 PM

FOX Business’s Kennedy joined the crew of “Deadliest Catch” in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska recently to undergo a crab fishing greenhorn bootcamp.

The crew invited Kennedy when they visited her in the New York studio last year, and Kennedy couldn’t say no, so she hopped on a flight to Seattle, then to Anchorage, then to the Aleutian Islands.

Kennedy learns the ins and outs of crab fishing, interviews the Coast Guard, braves the dangerous conditions, and even bites off the head a herring -- it's tradition!

