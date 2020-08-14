Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Kennedy

Watch Kennedy go crab fishing in Alaska with the crew of "Deadliest Catch" Saturday at 9 PM

close
FOX Business' Kennedy went all the way to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to visit the 'Deadliest Catch' crew and learn what it's like on their fishing vessel.video

'Deadliest Catch' crew show Kennedy the ropes

FOX Business' Kennedy went all the way to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to visit the 'Deadliest Catch' crew and learn what it's like on their fishing vessel.

FOX Business’s Kennedy joined the crew of “Deadliest Catch” in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska recently to undergo a crab fishing greenhorn bootcamp.

Continue Reading Below

The crew invited Kennedy when they visited her in the New York studio last year, and Kennedy couldn’t say no, so she hopped on a flight to Seattle, then to Anchorage, then to the Aleutian Islands.

Kennedy learns the ins and outs of crab fishing, interviews the Coast Guard, braves the dangerous conditions, and even bites off the head a herring -- it's tradition!

Check out her whole adventure Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET and midnight on FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS