Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Carlos Ghosn

Judges step up Carlos Ghosn probe over Versailles palace party, Oman dealings

Prosecutors have been looking into a Ghosn party since last year

Reuters
close
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn talks to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo about the injustices he's faced and is preparing to dispute with Japan and Nissan.video

Ghosn: I'm looking forward to defending my name in front of real justice

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn talks to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo about the injustices he's faced and is preparing to dispute with Japan and Nissan.

PARIS -- French prosecutors have stepped up their investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at Renault by former boss Carlos Ghosn, saying a judge had now been assigned to the case to launch a formal investigation.

Continue Reading Below

The prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, had since last year been looking into a party Ghosn had thrown for his wife at the sumptuous Versailles palace among other financial dealings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It said in a statement on Wednesday a judge would now examine several charges linked to Renault and levelled at an unnamed person or people. A judicial source confirmed that Ghosn was among them.

A lawyer for Ghosn said he welcomed the opportunity to give his version of the events.

NISSAN SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES $13M BOUNTY FOR GHOSN'S RETURN TO JAPAN

“We will provide our explanations to the designated magistrate after we can finally have access to the case file,” lawyer Jean-Yves Le Borgne told Reuters.

Ghosn - now in Lebanon after he last month fled prosecution in Japan on financial misconduct charges - has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn discusses his daring escape from Japan.Video

Reuters reported in January that judges, who have wider powers than investigators to pursue a criminal case, were set to get involved, potentially bringing prosecution a step closer.

The prosecutor’s office said the case involved suspect financial flows between Renault and a car dealership in Oman, as well as spending on trips and events.

CARLOS GHOSN SUCCESSOR AT NISSAN SAYS HE'S READY TO BE FIRED

Prosecutors had been looking into whether Ghosn knowingly used company resources to throw a party that was for private purposes - his wife’s birthday - in 2016.

Ghosn’s lawyers have said he did nothing wrong, but there may have been a misunderstanding between Versailles and party planners over who was to foot the bill for renting the venue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Another event at Versailles in 2014, when Ghosn held a corporate party to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Renault’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan, will now also fall under the scope of the investigation, the judicial source said.

At a news conference in January, Ghosn rejected allegations that most of the guests at the party - paid for by RNBV, a Dutch-based holding company for Renault and Nissan - were his own friends and family, saying the companies had invited business contacts from dealerships and other partners.

Renault conducted its own internal inquiry into Ghosn’s time at the carmaker and handed over information to prosecutors last year. This included its probe into millions of euros described as dealer incentives to an Omani distributor.