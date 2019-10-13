'Joker' tops box office again, beats 'Addams Family'

"Joker" was once again the box office winner.

The R-rated comic book villain origin story had a phenomenal second weekend at the box office, topping the charts once more over newcomers such as the animated "The Addams Family" and the Will Smith action pic "Gemini Man."

Warner Bros. said Sunday that "Joker" added an estimated $55 million from North American theaters this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $192.7 million.

The movie only dropped 43 percent from its record-breaking debut.

For comic book films, which are often front-loaded and regularly see second weekend falls that are over 50 percent, it's a notably small dip.

Internationally, "Joker" added $123.7 million from 79 markets, bringing its global total to $543.9 million after just 12 days in theaters.

"Joker's" second weekend success played well alongside the counterprogramming of the kid-friendly "Addams Family," which exceeded expectations and came in a strong second with $30.3 million.

The ambitious, star-driven "Gemini Man" was not so lucky. The visual effects-heavy Ang Lee film about an assassin on the run from a younger version of himself (both played by Smith using state of the art de-aging technology) opened in third place with only $20.5 million. Even Smith's disastrous "After Earth" had a better debut ($27.5 million).

Rounding out the top five were "Abominable," with $6.2 million, and "Downton Abbey," with $4.9 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."Joker," $55 million ($123.7 million international).

2."The Addams Family," $30.3 million.

3."Gemini Man," $20.5 million ($31.1 million international).

4."Abominable," $6.2 million ($15 million international).

5."Downton Abbey," $4.9 million ($4.1 million international).

6."Hustlers," $3.9 million ($3.9 million international).

7. "Judy," $3.3 million ($1.6 million international).

8."It: Chapter Two," $3.2 million ($2.3 million international).

9."Jexi," $3.1 million.

10."Ad Astra," $1.9 million ($2.9 million international).

The Associated Press contributed to this article.