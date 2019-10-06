'Joker' dominates box office revenue this weekend in record-breaking debut

"Joker" dominated the competition at the box office this weekend on its way to setting a handful of records.

On Friday alone, Warner Bros. “Joker” took in an estimated $39.9 million and raked in $93.5 million for the weekend. The film is currently released in 73 international markets, which drew in $32.7 million on Friday in overseas box office sales alone, according to IMDb.

The film has already broken records for October Thursday night previews with $13.3 million, beating out the previous record-holder, “Venom,” which earned $10 million last October.

“Joker” also broke the record for most theaters showing the film with 4,374 total, despite some locations showing trepidation over the film's release due to the potential threat of mass violence, causing increased police presence at theaters nationwide.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Abominable” finished second in box office sales this weekend, playing in 4,248 theaters and earning $12 million this weekend for its second week in theaters, a 36 percent drop from its opening weekend last week, making for a domestic total of $37.8 million on Sunday.

Coming in third place is “Downton Abbey,” which is estimated to earn $73.6 million domestically by the end of the weekend after a September 20 release. The movie played in 3,548 theaters this weekend, taking in $8 million.

In comparison to “Joker’s” massive opening weekend success, STX’s “Hustlers,” which still pulled in strong numbers this weekend, topped $91.3 million after four weeks of box office sales, the same amount “Joker” earned in one weekend. “Hustlers” came in fourth this weekend, playing in 3,030 theaters while earning $6.3 million since Friday.

Having opened back on Sept. 6, “It: Chapter Two” is set to become the third R-rated horror movie to earn $200 million domestically this weekend alongside “It: Chapter One” and 1973’s “The Exorcist.” The film played in 3,163 theaters over the weekend, taking in $5.4 million.

“Judy,” the Judy Garland biopic, somehow managed to crack the top ten in domestic box office sales after opening in just 461 theaters last weekend. The movie saw a wider theatrical presence this weekend with 1,450, taking in $4.4 million.