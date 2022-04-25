Joe Rogan claims Spotify controversy led to 2 million in subscriber growth

Joe Rogan's online controversy regarding his use of the n-word and his opinions on COVID-19 apparently didn't deter potential subscribers.

Rogan, who hosts "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Spotify, claimed that he gained subscribers during the controversies during Friday's episode featuring British political commentator Douglas Murray.

"You have been put through the wringer since we last met," Murray told Rogan, seemingly referencing the online attempt to "cancel" Rogan. "They did a number on you. Wow."

"It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up massively – that’s what’s crazy," Rogan responded. "During the height of it all, I gained two million subscribers … Yeah, [the media] went for it. It’s also fortunate that the people who went for it were CNN. They’re so untrustworthy and people know how biased they are and socially weird their anchors are."

Spotify does not reveal subscriber growth numbers, but a source familiar with the matter told FOX Business that the increase in subscriber growth was at the normal rate for the podcaster and was not considered a surge.

Spotify did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Rogan publicly apologized for his use of the n-word at the time. The mea culpa came after Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie posted a compilation on Instagram and announced that she was removing her music from Spotify’s streaming service because of it.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Rogan, who hosts a podcast called "The Joe Rogan Experience," said his use of the n-word in the compilation Arie posted was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly." But he said the clips were "taken out of context."

"It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner," he said during the six-minute video on his Instagram account. "I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist."

Following criticism that Rogan was spreading misinformation about COVID-19, Spotify decided to add advisories that link to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub.

Rogan previously addressed the controversies during a comedy show in February.

"I talk s--- for a living – that’s why this is so baffling to me," he said. "If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb s--- were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people eat animal d---- on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.