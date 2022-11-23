Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue passenger taken into custody in Newark after making security threat

A JetBlue flight taxied to a remote section of the Newark International Airport after landing due to a 'security threat'

A JetBlue passenger aboard a flight from Florida to New Jersey was taken into custody on Wednesday after reportedly making a security threat onboard.

The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. and taxied to a rem

Emergency vehicles approach flight

Emergency responders were called to the scene because of a potential security threat.  (Fox News / Fox News)

The plane had 100 people on board, and no injuries were reported. 

THANKSGIVING MIGHT BRING CHANGES IN HOLIDAY-TRAVEL HABITS

A JetBlue spokesperson said flight 2028 taxied to a remote area of the airport after landing because of a possible security threat.

Law enforcement met the flight, the spokesperson said, and cleared the plane.

"The safety of our customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will work to support law enforcement with their investigation," the spokesperson said.

Emergency responders near JetBlue flight

Law enforcement met the flight and cleared the aircraft. (Fox News / Fox News)

The person responsible for the threat was taken into custody, authorities said.

