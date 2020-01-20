Could Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse be turned into an art museum?

Art preservationists have concocted a plan to save a New York art museum’s music room: move it to Jeffrey Epstein’s now vacant multimillion-dollar townhouse.

Continue Reading Below

The Frick Collection, an art museum located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side – just across the street from Epstein’s palatial townhouse – has faced criticism for renovation plans that would eliminate the institution's beloved music room.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Instead of nixing the space, officials behind some preservation groups have suggested the music room be moved into Epstein’s now-vacant townhouse, according to the New York Daily News and Gothamist, which was first to report on the efforts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I can’t imagine a family that would want to raise their children in that cursed mansion. It’s going to be hard to sell,” said Theodore Grunewald, who spearheads the Save the Frick preservation campaign, the Daily News reported. “The fact that it’s so convenient to the museum means that the Frick could potentially lay Jeffrey Epstein’s name to rest by purchasing it and changing the function. It could essentially be cleansing the house.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DONATED MONEY, VISITED MIT: REPORT

A spokesperson for the Frick Collection declined to comment when contacted by Gothamist. Joe Shatoff, the museum’s deputy director and chief operating officer, told the Daily News: “Our renovation and revitalization plan has been guided carefully by two key tenets — first and foremost, to preserve the unique, intimate experience of the Frick, and secondly, to ensure the long-term future of the museum and library.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S ESTATE EXECUTORS PLAN FOR CREATION OF VICTIMS' COMPENSATION PROGRAM

The music room, which began hosting concerts in 1939, has boasted performances from “many of the century’s greatest artists,” according to its website. Epstein’s townhouse, which is located in a separate building altogether, “does not answer these needs and would not provide the critical adjacencies required to make it a functional solution,” Shatoff said.

Meanwhile, the previously convicted sex offender's former home on East 71st Street, which is worth an estimated $55.9 million, allegedly hosted criminal activities and evidence of such. Following Epstein's July 2019 child sex trafficking arrest, law enforcement raided the home and reportedly found photos that “appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken,” prosecutors told the court before Epstein’s August death.

THE WOES OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN: HOW HE MAINTAINED WALL STREET CONNECTIONS WHILE DOWNPLAYING CHILD SEX ACCUSATIONS

Despite the sprawling six-floor home’s tony location, experts previously told the New York Post they suspect the building “will be a difficult house to sell,” given its tainted history.

The financier – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million – was found hanging inside his Manhattan Detention Center jail cell in what officials determined to be a suicide. Federal investigators are still probing the sudden death. He also owned properties in New Mexico, Paris and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After the dismissal of Epstein’s criminal case following his death, several victims filed civil lawsuits against his estate, which later announced the creation of a victims’ compensation program.