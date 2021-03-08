Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos congratulates ex-wife MacKenzie Scott following news of marriage to Seattle teacher

MacKenzie Scott was worth $53B as of Monday, Forbes reported

close
Colin Bryar, Former Vice President at Amazon and former chief of staff to Jeff Bezos, reflects on Bezos’ tenure as CEO and previews how he will remain involved in the company.video

Jeff Bezos will ‘still be involved’ with Amazon after stepping down as CEO: Former Amazon VP

Colin Bryar, Former Vice President at Amazon and former chief of staff to Jeff Bezos, reflects on Bezos’ tenure as CEO and previews how he will remain involved in the company.

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has spoken out through his company in the wake of news that his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is married, saying he is “happy and excited” for the couple.

“Dan is such a great guy,” Bezos said in a statement provided by an Amazon spokesperson on Monday. “I am happy and excited for the both of them.”

A rep for the company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

PHILANTHROPIST MACKENZIE SCOTT, EX-WIFE OF JEFF BEZOS, MARRIES SEATTLE SCHOOL TEACHER

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM, INC.3,000.46+22.89+0.77%

Bezos and Scott were married for 25 years before announcing the divorce filing in 2019. They have four kids together.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Scott and her new husband announced their nuptials on a Saturday post on the Giving Pledge, a campaign created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, where the world’s wealthiest people detail their commitment “to dedicate the majority of their wealth to giving back.”

In a Saturday post under Jewett’s name, the Seattle teacher describes how, “in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.” The news of their marriage was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Daily Mail, Jewett works for a private school attended by Scott's and Bezos' children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

As of Monday morning, Forbes estimated Scott's wealth as being $53 billion.