Japan Airlines asks passengers to consider skipping meals on overnight flights to reduce food waste

In an effort to reduce the amount of food wasted per flight, one airline is asking certain customers to skip the in-flight meal when they are flying overnight.

Japan Airlines debuted a new “Ethical Choice” that allows customers to skip their inflight meal on its website, explaining the new option as a putch to reduce food waste. Now, customers on certain flights can opt out of being served a meal entirely.

In a statement obtained by Simple Flying, a spokesperson for the carrier explained that the new option is being tested on the airline’s Bangkok to Haneda route. According to the outlet, such food prepared for travelers who end up not touching it is then wasted.

The airline will reportedly consider expanding the option after collecting data during the trial period. Unfortunately, that period will likely take longer than usual due to a decreased number of travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan Airlines’ website states that travelers who opt-out of receiving a meal will instead receive an amenity kit on the plane, the contents of which will vary depending on the class the passenger is traveling in. These kits include items like moisture masks, earplugs and toothbrushes.