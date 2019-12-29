Ivanka Trump: Admin 'could' back Democratic family leave legislation

Ivanka Trump said Sunday her father, President Trump, "definitely could" support paid family leave legislation even if it was led by Democratic lawmakers.

Continue Reading Below

"It could be. It definitely could be," Ivanka Trump said on "Face the Nation" Sunday, adding: "We've been working with Republicans, with Democrats on proposing alternatives." And what has become incredible is that people aren't debating anymore whether or not paid family leave is good policy. They're debating what's the best policy."

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president, has focused on issues like job training and paid family leave for American workers during her two years working in Washington, D.C. Regarding paid leave, Ivanka Trump gathered governors, business leaders, and administration officials in the White House earlier this month to push for action on the issue.

She also said her decision to stay at the White House if President Trump wins the 2020 election will hinge on her children.

"I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness," Ivanka Trump told CBS' Margaret Brennan. "My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost. So they will really drive that answer for me."

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have served as senior advisers to her father since he took office in 2017. They have three children: Arabella, 8, Joseph, 6, and Theodore, 3.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think for me, I came down here — it's about the impact," Ivanka Trump said. "It's about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country. And over the last two and a half years as I've traveled to almost every state in this nation. It's about providing pathways to opportunity."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS