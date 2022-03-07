How international airfare could be impacted by Russia-Ukraine war

It's a difficult time to travel.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has closed its airspace to multiple international airlines, while many U.S. airlines have chosen to suspend flying over Russian airspace. The result could cause the price of international travel to increase as airlines may need to make costly adjustments.

Flying between Europe and North Asia could be heavily impacted, according to a report from Newsweek. While most airlines aren't flying to Russia at the moment, many flight paths cross over the country's airspace.

With that airspace closed, airlines will have to fly alternate routes, which will most likely take longer and require significantly more fuel.

Meanwhile, the cost of oil has recently increased, making the problem even worse.

Umang Gupta spoke with the news outlet, explaining that a flight from London to Tokyo could require up to 20% more fuel to burn. Based on oil prices, this would cost the airline an additional $25,000 for larger commercial flights. He also stressed that more than two hours of flight time could be added to these trips.

FOX Business previously reported that U.S.-based airlines United, American and Delta would be avoiding Russian airspace. The airlines don't have flights to Russia, but they do fly over the country during trips to India, Seoul and other countries in the region.

In an internal note, American Airlines explained that it was avoiding airspace over Russia and Ukraine out of an abundance of caution. The change meant that it had to reroute its flights between Delhi, India, and New York.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.