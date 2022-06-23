Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Amid inflation, check out the price of groceries the decade you were born

As food costs soar amid 2022 inflation, take a look at these numbers

Farmers warn of crippling food costs for consumers

FOX Business’ Lydia Hu reports on the rising costs for farmers on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

Inflation on food is at an all-time high.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index says inflation on all food items has risen to 7.5% in 2022 from 6.5% in 2021.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the average cost of food staples, according to ThePeopleHistory.com, an American history trivia blog.

Prices are approximate and were collected from various newspaper ads around the country.

The 1950s

Milk man makes delivery

Milk man makes delivery of Noggo brand milk, an alcoholic concoction of milk and hibiscus-honey, in 1955. (Harry Kerr/BIPs/Getty Images)

Bread (family style): About 12 cents per loaf

Milk (carnation): About 14 cents per can

Eggs: About 64 cents per dozen

Cheese (American): About 45 cents per pound

Margarine: About 19 cents per pound

Apples: About 39 cents for two pounds

Coffee: About 37 cents per pound

The 1960s

Two women shop for groceries in meat aisle

Two women, Mrs. Gretchen Hardy, left, and Mrs. Anne Michaelson, browse beef prices at a local supermarket in August 1969. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bread: N/A

Milk: N/A

Eggs: About 49 cents per dozen

Cheese (Colby): About 39 cents per pound

Margarine: About 31 cents per pound

Apples: About 49 cents for three pounds

Coffee: N/A

The 1970s

Woman at supermarket checkout with full cart

A person buys groceries at a local grocery store in Colorado in August 1979. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bread (sliced): About 21 cents per loaf

Milk: N/A

Eggs: About 59 cents per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About 59 cents per pound

Apples: About 59 cents for four pounds

Coffee: About $1.90 per pound

The 1980s

Woman checks out with grocery cashier

People purchase groceries at a local supermarket in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1987. (Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

Bread (sliced): About 53 cents per loaf

Milk (2%): About $1.59 per gallon

Eggs: N/A

Cheese (American): About $1.47 for 12 single slices

Margarine: About 50 cents per pound

Apples: About 39 cents per pound

Coffee: N/A

The 1990s

Woman pushes grocery cart down an aisle

A woman shops for groceries at Alfalfa's SuperMarket, located at 900 East 11th Avenue in Denver, Colorado, back in 1999. (John Preito/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bread: N/A

Milk: About $1.45 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.05 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About 49 cents per pound

Apples: About 99 cents per pound

Coffee (ground): About $3.70 per pound

The 2000s

Man shops for groceries in produce section

Jason Will,15, and his dad, Gene Will, stock the produce shelf at Rivertown Market, a grocery store the Will family owned in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. This photo was taken in Nov. 2000. (MARLIN LEVISON/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Bread (sliced): About $1.73 per loaf

Milk: About $2.67 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.32 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $1.92

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $6.74 for one pound, 14.5 ounces

The 2010s

Man holds shopping list

Man with a shopping list prepares to buy groceries in a supermarket. (iStock)

Bread (sliced): About $2.04 per loaf

Milk: About $3.41 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.43 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $2.74

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $9.28

The 2020s

A shopper wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A shopper wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bread (sliced): About $2.31 per loaf

Milk: About $4.45 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.61 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $2.98

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $7.26 for one pound, 14.5 ounces