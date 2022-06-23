Amid inflation, check out the price of groceries the decade you were born
As food costs soar amid 2022 inflation, take a look at these numbers
Inflation on food is at an all-time high.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index says inflation on all food items has risen to 7.5% in 2022 from 6.5% in 2021.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the average cost of food staples, according to ThePeopleHistory.com, an American history trivia blog.
SMITHFIELD FOODS, CITING HIGH COSTS OF OPERATING IN CALIFORNIA, TO CLOSE PORK PLANT
Prices are approximate and were collected from various newspaper ads around the country.
The 1950s
Bread (family style): About 12 cents per loaf
Milk (carnation): About 14 cents per can
Eggs: About 64 cents per dozen
Cheese (American): About 45 cents per pound
Margarine: About 19 cents per pound
Apples: About 39 cents for two pounds
Coffee: About 37 cents per pound
AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS SUE OVER WHOLE FOODS FREE DELIVERY ENDING
The 1960s
Bread: N/A
Milk: N/A
Eggs: About 49 cents per dozen
Cheese (Colby): About 39 cents per pound
Margarine: About 31 cents per pound
Apples: About 49 cents for three pounds
Coffee: N/A
SUPERMARKET CHAINS QUESTION SUPPLIER PRICE HIKES, DEMAND THEY ‘PROVE IT’
The 1970s
Bread (sliced): About 21 cents per loaf
Milk: N/A
Eggs: About 59 cents per dozen
Cheese: N/A
Margarine: About 59 cents per pound
Apples: About 59 cents for four pounds
Coffee: About $1.90 per pound
NATIONAL SRIRACHA SAUCE SHORTAGE MAY LEAD TO SPICELESS SUMMER FOR SOME
The 1980s
Bread (sliced): About 53 cents per loaf
Milk (2%): About $1.59 per gallon
Eggs: N/A
Cheese (American): About $1.47 for 12 single slices
Margarine: About 50 cents per pound
Apples: About 39 cents per pound
Coffee: N/A
INFLATION: TIPS FOR SAVING ON HOLIDAY MEATS
The 1990s
Bread: N/A
Milk: About $1.45 per gallon
Eggs: About $1.05 per dozen
Cheese: N/A
Margarine: About 49 cents per pound
Apples: About 99 cents per pound
Coffee (ground): About $3.70 per pound
GARDENING 101: GROW YOUR OWN FOOD AS INFLATION MAINTAINS A HISTORIC HIGH
The 2000s
Bread (sliced): About $1.73 per loaf
Milk: About $2.67 per gallon
Eggs: About $1.32 per dozen
Cheese: N/A
Margarine: About $1.92
Apples: N/A
Coffee: About $6.74 for one pound, 14.5 ounces
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The 2010s
Bread (sliced): About $2.04 per loaf
Milk: About $3.41 per gallon
Eggs: About $1.43 per dozen
Cheese: N/A
Margarine: About $2.74
Apples: N/A
Coffee: About $9.28
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The 2020s
Bread (sliced): About $2.31 per loaf
Milk: About $4.45 per gallon
Eggs: About $1.61 per dozen
Cheese: N/A
Margarine: About $2.98
Apples: N/A
Coffee: About $7.26 for one pound, 14.5 ounces