Amid inflation, check out the price of groceries the decade you were born

Inflation on food is at an all-time high.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index says inflation on all food items has risen to 7.5% in 2022 from 6.5% in 2021.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the average cost of food staples, according to ThePeopleHistory.com, an American history trivia blog.

SMITHFIELD FOODS, CITING HIGH COSTS OF OPERATING IN CALIFORNIA, TO CLOSE PORK PLANT

Prices are approximate and were collected from various newspaper ads around the country.

The 1950s

Bread (family style): About 12 cents per loaf

Milk (carnation): About 14 cents per can

Eggs: About 64 cents per dozen

Cheese (American): About 45 cents per pound

Margarine: About 19 cents per pound

Apples: About 39 cents for two pounds

Coffee: About 37 cents per pound

AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS SUE OVER WHOLE FOODS FREE DELIVERY ENDING

The 1960s

Bread: N/A

Milk: N/A

Eggs: About 49 cents per dozen

Cheese (Colby): About 39 cents per pound

Margarine: About 31 cents per pound

Apples: About 49 cents for three pounds

Coffee: N/A

SUPERMARKET CHAINS QUESTION SUPPLIER PRICE HIKES, DEMAND THEY ‘PROVE IT’

The 1970s

Bread (sliced): About 21 cents per loaf

Milk: N/A

Eggs: About 59 cents per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About 59 cents per pound

Apples: About 59 cents for four pounds

Coffee: About $1.90 per pound

NATIONAL SRIRACHA SAUCE SHORTAGE MAY LEAD TO SPICELESS SUMMER FOR SOME

The 1980s

Bread (sliced): About 53 cents per loaf

Milk (2%): About $1.59 per gallon

Eggs: N/A

Cheese (American): About $1.47 for 12 single slices

Margarine: About 50 cents per pound

Apples: About 39 cents per pound

Coffee: N/A

INFLATION: TIPS FOR SAVING ON HOLIDAY MEATS

The 1990s

Bread: N/A

Milk: About $1.45 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.05 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About 49 cents per pound

Apples: About 99 cents per pound

Coffee (ground): About $3.70 per pound

GARDENING 101: GROW YOUR OWN FOOD AS INFLATION MAINTAINS A HISTORIC HIGH

The 2000s

Bread (sliced): About $1.73 per loaf

Milk: About $2.67 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.32 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $1.92

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $6.74 for one pound, 14.5 ounces

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 2010s

Bread (sliced): About $2.04 per loaf

Milk: About $3.41 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.43 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $2.74

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $9.28

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 2020s

Bread (sliced): About $2.31 per loaf

Milk: About $4.45 per gallon

Eggs: About $1.61 per dozen

Cheese: N/A

Margarine: About $2.98

Apples: N/A

Coffee: About $7.26 for one pound, 14.5 ounces