Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Indianapolis 500 will run with 50% fan capacity at speedway

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50 percent fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Continue Reading Below

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK BETTING APP TO LAUNCH IN SEPTEMBER, CEO ERIKA NARDINI SAYS

The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that number.

“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50 percent, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.”

KENTUCKY DERBY WILL RUN WITH SPECTATORS

The IMS team is working with public health officials to complete a comprehensive plan of health measures.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.