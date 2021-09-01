Illinois woman busted on Hawaii trip for fake COVID-19 card

An Illinois woman was busted Saturday for allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccine card with a glaring typo to travel to Hawaii, a report said.

The card allegedly submitted online to Hawaiian authorities by Chloe Mrozak, 24, misspelled Moderna as "Maderna," according to court documents obtained by HawaiiNewsNow.

Mrozak flew into Oahu on Aug. 23 and state investigators were tipped off to the suspicious document.

Investigators were initially unable to track down Mrozak because the hotel reservation she left with screeners turned out to be incorrect, court documents show.

But she was caught when she returned to the airport to fly out last weekend, the report said.

The fraudulent vaccine card claimed Mrozak was vaccinated in Delaware, but officials found no such record in the state.

Mrozak was being held on $2,000 bail on accusations she falsified vaccine documents.