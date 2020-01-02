IHOP kicks off new year with ‘All You Can Eat’ pancakes

Endless pancakes are back at IHOP.

The restaurant chain announced that it’s bringing back its “All You Can Eat Pancakes” promotion, where patrons can order unlimited buttermilk pancakes with a side of any-style eggs, hash browns and a choice of ham, sausage or bacon.

The deal, available on weekdays only, starts at $4.99 and runs through March 1.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIN DINE BRANDS GLOBAL 84.87 +1.35 +1.62%

IHOP is also offering “The Great Gameday Feast” through Feb. 2, where sports fans can order 16 buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips; a choice of 12 Belgian waffles or a basket of French fries; and a basket of mini Churro Bites with cupcake icing dipping.

Dine Brands Global is the parent company of IHOP. Its stock is up 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

The parent’s chief executive officer, Steve Joyce, was bullish on IHOP, which reported a system-wide sales increase of 1.2 percent in the third quarter to reach $845 million.

“We are pleased with our overall performance. Our business model continues to deliver robust margin expansion and generate significant adjusted free cash flow,” he said in October.

“IHOP achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of positive sales growth. We are seeing significant unit growth opportunities as demonstrated by the largest multi-unit franchise agreement signed in IHOP's history.”

