Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

IHOP kicks off new year with ‘All You Can Eat’ pancakes

The deal starts at $4.99

By FOXBusiness
close
Morning Business Outlook: IHOP offers up a major deal with a short stack of three pancakes selling for just 58 cents in honor of the restaurant's founding in 1958; National Retail Federation forecasts parents of kids in kindergarten to 12th grade will spend close to $700 on school supplies.video

IHOP celebrates its birthday with major pancake deal; back-to-school sales expected to break records

Morning Business Outlook: IHOP offers up a major deal with a short stack of three pancakes selling for just 58 cents in honor of the restaurant's founding in 1958; National Retail Federation forecasts parents of kids in kindergarten to 12th grade will spend close to $700 on school supplies.

Endless pancakes are back at IHOP.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant chain announced that it’s bringing back its “All You Can Eat Pancakes” promotion, where patrons can order unlimited buttermilk pancakes with a side of any-style eggs, hash browns and a choice of ham, sausage or bacon.

The deal, available on weekdays only, starts at $4.99 and runs through March 1.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DINDINE BRANDS GLOBAL84.87+1.35+1.62%

IHOP is also offering “The Great Gameday Feast” through Feb. 2, where sports fans can order 16 buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips; a choice of 12 Belgian waffles or a basket of French fries; and a basket of mini Churro Bites with cupcake icing dipping.

Dine Brands Global is the parent company of IHOP. Its stock is up 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

OLIVE GARDEN ‘NEVER-ENDING’ PASTA DISHES OUT SALES GROWTH

Morning Business Outlook: IHOP set to rename its burgers and pancakes in honor of its brand new menu items; Department of Justice now taking the reins in anti-trust investigations of Google and Apple.Video

The parent’s chief executive officer, Steve Joyce, was bullish on IHOP, which reported a system-wide sales increase of 1.2 percent in the third quarter to reach $845 million.

“We are pleased with our overall performance. Our business model continues to deliver robust margin expansion and generate significant adjusted free cash flow,” he said in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“IHOP achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of positive sales growth. We are seeing significant unit growth opportunities as demonstrated by the largest multi-unit franchise agreement signed in IHOP's history.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS