Food and Drinks

IHOP releases home pancake decorating kit for the holiday season

The kit will also include enough food for 3 or 4 people

Get out of here, boring, normal pancakes.

One of the best parts of the holidays is eating. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, going out to eat is still an uncertainty for many Americans this holiday season. That’s why one chain is making it possible to bring the experience home, including pancakes with goofy faces.

IHOP announced that it will be launching the Holiday Family Feast on Monday. The large meal kit includes decorating supplies for dressing up one's breakfast, designed to replicate the experience of an IHOP restaurant meal.

The feast will be available for to-go, delivery and curbside orders until the end of December. (IHOP)

According to a press release from the pancake house, the meal kit includes eight buttermilk pancakes and four servings of hash browns, scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage. To spruce up the pancakes, the kit also includes sweet milk mousse, Oreo Cookie pieces, glazed strawberries and sprinkles.

The feast will be available for to-go, delivery and curbside orders until the end of December.

This has been a year of changes at IHOP, which was forced to alter its operations in response to the pandemic. In June, it was reported that the pancake house streamlined its menu following coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

A representative for IHOP confirmed to FOX Business that the restaurant’s menu would only be two pages long, which is down from 12. Part of the reason for this change is so the restaurant can transition from the lengthier, reusable menus to the shorter, single-use menus.

Since then, however, the chain has continued to introduce its popular seasonal offerings throughout the year.