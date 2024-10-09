Iconic Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas demolished for future A's baseball stadium

The iconic Tropicana Las Vegas is no more after it was imploded in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The 22-second demolition of two hotel towers was caught on camera by Bally's Corporation and countless media outlets following a drone and fireworks show. The event took place at 2:30 a.m.

The nearly 67-year-old casino and resort ceased operations in April to make way for a new baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics team that is relocating to Sin City.

"The Tropicana Las Vegas was one of the original pioneers of the Strip, setting the stage for the vibrant, larger-than-life entertainment destination we know and love today," Bally's Corporation chairman Soo Kim said in a statement posted Sept. 30.

"It's fitting that this iconic site now represents the future of Las Vegas as we look forward to welcoming Major League Baseball, the Athletics, and an exciting new entertainment complex. This moment in Las Vegas history represents more than just the next chapter—it's the evolution of the Strip, where legend meets innovation to create something truly unforgettable."

Prior to the Tropicana's demolition, Clark County officials issued a "Trop dust" advisory so anyone with heart or lung diseases, seniors and children could limit their outdoor exposure, as well as keep windows and doors closed, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

Roads surrounding the former resort were also shut down around 11 p.m. before nearly 2,100 pounds of explosives took the towers down, the local TV station said.

The last Strip casino to be taken down was the Riviera's final tower in 2016, according to the Economic Times.

The new Las Vegas ballpark that can seat 30,000 fans is set to open in 2028.

"The demolition of the Tropicana is an important milestone in the process of bringing A’s baseball to the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip and the community of Southern Nevada," A's owner John Fisher said in a statement. "We hope that, in time, this site will become a place of unforgettable experiences for fans of the game. We extend our gratitude to Bally's and GLPI for their partnership as we embark on this project together."