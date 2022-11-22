Ice Cube confirms $9M movie deal taken from him after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Ice Cube confirmed a 2021 report over the weekend claiming he lost a $9 million movie deal because he chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Nov. 20 episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the artist and actor said his refusal to get vaccinated led to Sony taking away his opportunity to co-star in comedy "Oh Hell No" with Jack Black.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf*****g jab," he said. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F*** that jab and f*** y'all for trying to make me get it."

Ice Cube then said he doesn't know how Hollywood feels about him at the moment.

Shortly after that statement, he clarified that he didn't turn the gig down, but it was taken from him because he denied the producers' vaccination request.

"Them mother******s wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot," the former N.W.A rapper said. "I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me."

Ice Cube also said he never caught COVID-19, so he didn't need the vaccine.

An earlier Fox News report stated that Ice Cube was a "strong proponent" of mask advocacy throughout the pandemic. Last year, he released "Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self" t-shirts that featured him in a mask with manufacturer Black Out. The design was created as a fundraiser to benefit frontline workers during the pandemic.

He also donated PPE, including 2,000 face masks, to Bacon College in Oklahoma in August 2021, according to Rolling Stone.

Production for the movie was scheduled to begin in winter of 2021 but has since been pushed back.

There are no recent updates on the film's production or a potential release date.

Sony has not yet responded to Fox Business' request for comment.