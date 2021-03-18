Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai's Genesis division recalling 95,000 cars for fire risk

Anti-lock brake controller can short circuit

Hyundai's Genesis luxury division is recalling over 95,000 sedans in the U.S. due to an anti-lock brake controller that can short circuit due to water intrusion and catch fire.

The 2017-2020 Genesis G80 is subject to the recall (Hyundai)

Certain 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2020 Genesis G80 and 2019-2021 Genesis G70 are subject to the action.

The automaker said that it knows of two real-world incidents where the fault caused a fire, but is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Over the past year, Hyundai has recalled over 800,000 Hyundai brand vehicles and 380,000 Kias due to similar issues.

Owners of the affected Genesis models are being advised to park them outside until the repair work is complete. Hyundai expects the recall to begin on May 7.