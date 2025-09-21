How to watch the Charlie Kirk memorial service

Fox News Media will provide extensive live programming across multiple platforms for the public memorial service honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Sunday.

Coverage begins on Fox News Channel at 2 p.m. ET with live reporting from inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. "Saturday in America" host Kayleigh McEnany and "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones will anchor, joined by senior White House correspondent and "The Sunday Briefing" co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

Leading up to the service, "Fox & Friends Weekend" will air a special edition from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, with Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt and Griff Jenkins reporting live outside the stadium. At 10 a.m. ET, Maria Bartiromo will anchor "Sunday Morning Futures" outside the venue.

Fox News Digital will offer comprehensive online coverage on FoxNews.com and the Fox News mobile app, featuring interviews, local perspectives, live blogging and digital updates.

CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT IN ARIZONA

Fox News Audio will also deliver live, long-form coverage of the service on Fox News Radio stations nationwide, with streaming available via FoxNewsRadio.com and the Fox News app.

CHARLIE KIRK FUNERAL RECEIVES HIGHEST SECURITY DESIGNATION FROM FEDERAL OFFICIALS AMID REPORTS OF THREATS

When and where is Charlie Kirk's memorial?

The service , "Remembering Charlie Kirk," will take place Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. local time.

TRUMP, VANCE, OTHER PROMINENT POLITICAL FIGURES TO SPEAK AT SUNDAY STADIUM EVENT HONORING CHARLIE KIRK

Who will be attending and speaking at the memorial?

President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among those scheduled to deliver remarks at the service honoring Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10 during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Other speakers slated to speak include Kirk’s wife and new Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard , Donald Trump Jr., White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the memorial for the conservative activist. State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, seats 63,400 but can expand to 73,000 for "mega-events," according to its website.

Fox News' Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.