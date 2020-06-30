Expand / Collapse search
How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Alaska, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest are blocking middle seats or limiting capacity

How airlines will make permanent changes to flying

Travel and lifestyle journalist Francesca Page on how air travel standards will shift due to coronavirus.

Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking some precautions and you can too.

A passenger looks at his phone while waiting aboard a United Airlines plane before taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Air travel means spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which puts you into close contact with other people. As travel slowly recovers, planes are becoming more crowded, which means you will likely sit close to other people, often for hours, which raises your risk.

WITH CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASING, IS IT SAFE TO FLY NOW?

Once on a plane, most viruses and other germs don’t spread easily because of the way air circulates, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Airlines also say they are focusing on sanitizing the hard surfaces that passengers commonly touch.

Heritage Capital president Paul Schatz says the question is not if the airlines can survive the coronavirus pandemic, it's more a question if they should survive. He believes the government shouldn't bail out some airlines and the airlines should, instead, file for chapter 11 bankruptcy.Video

Some airlines like Alaska, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest are blocking middle seats or limiting capacity. But even if every middle seat is empty you will likely be closer than the recommended distance of 6 feet to another passenger now that planes are getting fuller.

American, United and Spirit are now booking flights to full capacity when they can. All leading U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks. Lauren Ancel Meyers, an expert in disease outbreaks at the University of Texas, says that can help limit risk.

Passengers wearing personal protective face masks walk past the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

For air travel, and all other types of transportation, the CDC recommends washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.

AIRPORT RESTAURANTS, SMALL BUSINESSES SEEKING CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FROM CONGRESS 

Several airlines announced Monday that they will ask passengers about possible COVID-19 symptoms and whether they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus in the previous two weeks.

Still, Meyers said you still might consider whether you need to be on that plane. “We should all be in the mindset of ‘only if necessary’ and always taking the most precautions we can to protect ourselves and others,” she said.

