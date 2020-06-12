Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Houston bar heavily damaged in early morning explosion

Video from the scene showed debris scattered throughout the street

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Continue Reading Below

The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 in the Houston Museum District. Houston TV station KHOU reported that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. the night before and that authorities believe the building was unoccupied at the time of the blast.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Damage was reported to nearby buildings, including a soul food restaurant. A food truck was also destroyed, KHOU reported. Video from the scene showed debris scattered throughout the street.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS