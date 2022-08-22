'House of Dragon' premiere crashes HBO Max for Amazon device users

The premiere of "House of the Dragon" crashed HBO Max for some users.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel premiered Sunday. "House of the Dragon" takes place roughly 200 years before the events that occurred in the original HBO series.

Many took to the replies of HBO Max's tweet announcing the release of the show to complain they could not watch.

"Your app keeps shutting down before the episode will play," one user wrote.

FULL LENGTH TRAILER OF ‘GAME OF THRONES’ PREQUEL ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ DROPS

"The app shuts down every time I try to play the episode! What is going on?!?!? Server overload?" another added.

"Would be even better if app didn't crash as soon as tried to watch it. Everything else on the app works fine but ‘House of the Dragon,'" one user said. "Watching on Amazon fire stick and have already reset multiple times."

Despite some users having issues, HBO Max pointed at Amazon devices for the crash.

"'House of the Dragon' is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening," HBO said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."

The crash affected nearly 3,000 subscribers, according to DownDetector.com.

The prequel series was first announced in October 2019, on the same day HBO Max announced the cancellation of another prequel they were planning, which was supposed to dig deeper into the story of The Long Night which is often referred to throughout "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" is based on a book written by George R.R. Martin, the author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" the book "Game of Thrones" is based off, called "Fire and Blood."

The prequel stars Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and more.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.