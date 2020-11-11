Hong Kong, Singapore establish air 'travel bubble' to replace quarantine in 'world first'

An inaugural "travel bubble" will be launched later this month between Hong Kong and Singapore to reestablish travel links amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The plan kicks off on Nov. 22, which would allow leisure travelers from the two cities to fly between each other without having to quarantine, which officials described as a "world first."

“This policy is not easy to come by,” Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau Tang-wah said during the announcement, according to the South China Morning Post. “Whether the bubble can work and sustain (itself) well will depend on cooperation from all sides, including the participation of residents and their efforts in maintaining social distancing.”

FUTURE OF BUSINESS TRAVEL UNCLEAR AS CORONAVIRUS UPENDS WORK LIFE

Under the plan, tourists from either city must take nucleic acid tests before their flight, after arrival and before their return to prove they do not have COVID-19.

The plan will initially kick off with only one flight a day into each city, with a quota of 200 passengers per flight. Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific will operate alternate flights after the launch day.

The plan would then increase to two flights a day beginning Dec. 7.

Singapore Airlines said Wednesday it would not be using its largest aircraft for the flight relaunch, but that it hopes it would be a "very good pilot" for how to resume international travel.

AIRLINES BOOSTING THANKSGIVING TRAVEL OPTIONS AMID VIRUS RESURGENCE

Earlier this week the airline reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss due to the ongoing impacts on air travel due to the pandemic, the Post reported.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CPCAY CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 4.06 +0.10 +2.65% SINGY SINGAPORE AIRL 5.77 +0.10 +1.67%

Officials said the plan will be suspended for two weeks if either Hong Kong or Singapore reports a seven-day moving average of more than five untraceable coronavirus infections.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“While we may be starting small, this is an important step forward," Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters. "It will be a useful reference for other countries and regions that have controlled the epidemic, and are contemplating opening their borders.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.