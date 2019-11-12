Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Proud American

Hilton promises to hire thousands of more vets in roles across the hotel company

The hospitality chain plans to hire 25,000 more vets by 2025

By FOXBusiness
close
Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones, whose company has hired over 33,000 veterans, discusses why these hires are good business. video

This security company has hired over 33,000 veterans. The reasons may surprise you

Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones, whose company has hired over 33,000 veterans, discusses why these hires are good business.

Hilton has reportedly hired 30,000 veterans, military spouses and caregivers during the last six years, the hospitality company announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The hiring milestone was the company’s goal for its program called "Operation: Opportunity." The jobs that were given included hotel jobs, corporate roles and work-from-home positions across the U.S., according to a press release.

Stocks in this Article

HLTHILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
$98.09
-0.04 (-0.04%)

Hilton has promised to expand its goal to 25,000 more veterans, military spouses and caregivers by 2025, the release said.

HOW WELLS FARGO HELPS VETERANS WITH HOUSING, FINANCIAL EDUCATION

“Throughout our first century of hospitality, we have been proud to support our Hilton Team Members and their families who are part of the military community – including welcoming 30,000 veterans, spouses and caregivers over the last six years alone,” Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, said in a statement. “These Team Members have had a huge impact in our business, and we’re thrilled to grow our commitment to this community with our new hiring goal.”

Hilton's Military Team Member Resource Group is pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aside from its hiring goals, "Operation: Opportunity" also has other initiatives that include specialized employment training for veterans, community service projects with military-related organizations, improved military leave benefits and military discounts and resources for veterans who are transitioning to the civilian workforce, the press release said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Our message to veterans and their families is simple: we value the leadership, integrity and teamwork and other meaningful skills you bring to the hospitality industry,” Matt Schuyler, Hilton’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to create a smooth transition to the civilian workforce, and support the growth and development of our veteran, spouse and caregiver Team Members so they can build meaningful careers here at Hilton.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS