Meet 2020’s highest-paid CEOs in every state
CEO pay was determined by adding salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation, other components
Even after a difficult year, CEOs in the U.S. are making plenty of money.
On Friday, the Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar found which CEOs made the most in each state last year.
For its survey, AP and Equilar looked at publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30.
However, not every state had such a company headquartered there. The survey was not limited to companies in the S&P 500. To be included in the survey, the CEOs had to have been in place for at least two years.
Equilar calculated CEO pay by adding salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multiyear grant.
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year, which means half of those CEOs made more than $12.7 million and half made less.
To see which CEOs make the most money in your state, here are the highest-paid CEOs in every state, according to AP and Equilar.
Alabama
Edward K. Aldag Jr., Medical Properties Trust, $16.9 million
Arizona
Joseph M. Hogan, Align Technology, $15.5 million
Arkansas
C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.6 million
California
Tony Xu, DoorDash, $413.7 million
Colorado
Alexander Karp, Palantir Technologies, $1.1 billion
Connecticut
Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $38.7 million
Delaware
Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.4 million
Washington, D.C.
Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $21.3 million
Florida
Frank J. Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line, $31.9 million
Georgia
Michael Hayford, NCR, $28.3 million.
Hawaii
Matthew J. Cox, Matson, $5.1 million
Illinois
Gregory Q. Brown , Motorola Solutions, $23 million
Indiana
David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $17.8 million
Iowa
Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.6 million
Kansas
Adam M. Aron, AMC Entertainment, $16.9 million
Kentucky
Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.5 million
Louisiana
Jeffrey K. Storey, Lumen Technologies, $17 million
Maine
Melissa Smith, WEX, $16.3 million
Maryland
David Zaslav, Discovery, $37.7 million
Massachusetts
Larry Culp, General Electric, $72.7 million
Michigan
Jay Farner, Rocket Companies Inc., $51.7 million
Minnesota
Brian C. Cornell, Target, $19.8 million
Mississippi
Joe Sanderson Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.5 million
Missouri
Michael Neidorff, Centene, $25 million
Nebraska
Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $13.4 million
Nevada
Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts, $18.2 million
New Hampshire
G. Manning Rountree, White Mountains Insurance, $7.2 million
New Jersey
Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23.1 million
New Mexico
Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $9 million
New York
Joseph Levin, IAC/InterActiveCorp, $189.5 million
North Carolina
Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.4 million
North Dakota
David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $6 million
Ohio
Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group, $22.1 million
Oklahoma
Chad Richison, Paycom Software, $211.1 million
Oregon
Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $8.3 million
Pennsylvania
Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.7 million
Rhode Island
Brian Goldner, Hasbro, $16.4 million
South Carolina
John D. Williams, Domtar, $6.7 million
South Dakota
Linden R. Evans, Black Hills, $4.1 million.
Tennessee
Samuel N. Hazen, HCA Healthcare, $18.1 million
Texas
Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media, $23.6 million
Utah
Todd R. Pedersen, Vivint Smart Home, $30.1 million
Virginia
Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $20.1 million
Washington
Clay B. Siegall, Seagen, $16.5 million
Wisconsin
Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences, $20.1 million
The Associated Press contributed to this report.