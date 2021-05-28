Meet 2020’s highest-paid CEOs in every state

Even after a difficult year, CEOs in the U.S. are making plenty of money.

On Friday, the Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar found which CEOs made the most in each state last year.

For its survey, AP and Equilar looked at publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30.

However, not every state had such a company headquartered there. The survey was not limited to companies in the S&P 500. To be included in the survey, the CEOs had to have been in place for at least two years.

Equilar calculated CEO pay by adding salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multiyear grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year, which means half of those CEOs made more than $12.7 million and half made less.

To see which CEOs make the most money in your state, here are the highest-paid CEOs in every state, according to AP and Equilar.

Alabama

Edward K. Aldag Jr., Medical Properties Trust, $16.9 million

Arizona

Joseph M. Hogan, Align Technology, $15.5 million

Arkansas

C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.6 million

California

Tony Xu, DoorDash, $413.7 million

Colorado

Alexander Karp, Palantir Technologies, $1.1 billion

Connecticut

Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $38.7 million

Delaware

Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.4 million

Washington, D.C.

Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $21.3 million

Florida

Frank J. Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line, $31.9 million

Georgia

Michael Hayford, NCR, $28.3 million.

Hawaii

Matthew J. Cox, Matson, $5.1 million

Illinois

Gregory Q. Brown , Motorola Solutions, $23 million

Indiana

David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $17.8 million

Iowa

Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.6 million

Kansas

Adam M. Aron, AMC Entertainment, $16.9 million

Kentucky

Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.5 million

Louisiana

Jeffrey K. Storey, Lumen Technologies, $17 million

Maine

Melissa Smith, WEX, $16.3 million

Maryland

David Zaslav, Discovery, $37.7 million

Massachusetts

Larry Culp, General Electric, $72.7 million

Michigan

Jay Farner, Rocket Companies Inc., $51.7 million

Minnesota

Brian C. Cornell, Target, $19.8 million

Mississippi

Joe Sanderson Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.5 million

Missouri

Michael Neidorff, Centene, $25 million

Nebraska

Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $13.4 million

Nevada

Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts, $18.2 million

New Hampshire

G. Manning Rountree, White Mountains Insurance, $7.2 million

New Jersey

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23.1 million

New Mexico

Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $9 million

New York

Joseph Levin, IAC/InterActiveCorp, $189.5 million

North Carolina

Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.4 million

North Dakota

David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $6 million

Ohio

Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group, $22.1 million

Oklahoma

Chad Richison, Paycom Software, $211.1 million

Oregon

Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $8.3 million

Pennsylvania

Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.7 million

Rhode Island

Brian Goldner, Hasbro, $16.4 million

South Carolina

John D. Williams, Domtar, $6.7 million

South Dakota

Linden R. Evans, Black Hills, $4.1 million.

Tennessee

Samuel N. Hazen, HCA Healthcare, $18.1 million

Texas

Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media, $23.6 million

Utah

Todd R. Pedersen, Vivint Smart Home, $30.1 million

Virginia

Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $20.1 million

Washington

Clay B. Siegall, Seagen, $16.5 million

Wisconsin

Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences, $20.1 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report.