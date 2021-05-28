Expand / Collapse search
Meet 2020's highest-paid CEOs in every state

CEO pay was determined by adding salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation, other components

Even after a difficult year, CEOs in the U.S. are making plenty of money

On Friday, the Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar found which CEOs made the most in each state last year.

For its survey, AP and Equilar looked at publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. 

However, not every state had such a company headquartered there. The survey was not limited to companies in the S&P 500. To be included in the survey, the CEOs had to have been in place for at least two years.

Equilar calculated CEO pay by adding salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multiyear grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year, which means half of those CEOs made more than $12.7 million and half made less.

To see which CEOs make the most money in your state, here are the highest-paid CEOs in every state, according to AP and Equilar.

Alabama

Edward K. Aldag Jr., Medical Properties Trust, $16.9 million

Arizona

Joseph M. Hogan, Align Technology, $15.5 million

Arkansas

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc. Corporation, during a roundtable discussion in 2018. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.6 million

California

Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash speaks at a conference in 2019. (REUTERS/ Mike Blake)

Tony Xu, DoorDash, $413.7 million

Colorado

CEO of Palantir Alex Karp in 2018. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Karp, Palantir Technologies, $1.1 billion

Connecticut

Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $38.7 million

Delaware

Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.4 million

Washington, D.C.

Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $21.3 million

Florida

Frank J. Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line, $31.9 million

Georgia

Michael Hayford, NCR, $28.3 million.

Hawaii

Matthew J. Cox, Matson, $5.1 million

Illinois

Gregory Q. Brown , Motorola Solutions, $23 million

Indiana

David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $17.8 million

Iowa

Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.6 million

Kansas

AMC CEO Adam Aron in 2019. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Adam M. Aron, AMC Entertainment, $16.9 million

Kentucky

Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.5 million

Louisiana

Jeffrey K. Storey, Lumen Technologies, $17 million

Maine

Melissa Smith, WEX, $16.3 million

Maryland

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav speaks onstage during a conference in 2019. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

David Zaslav, Discovery, $37.7 million

Massachusetts

Larry Culp, General Electric, $72.7 million

Michigan

Jay Farner, Rocket Companies Inc., $51.7 million

Minnesota

Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman of Target Corp., speaks during a news conference in March 2020. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Brian C. Cornell, Target, $19.8 million

Mississippi

Joe Sanderson Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.5 million

Missouri

Michael Neidorff, Centene, $25 million

Nebraska

Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $13.4 million

Nevada

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, speaks about reopening the country during a roundtable with industry executives, in the State Dining Room of the White House in April 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts, $18.2 million

New Hampshire

G. Manning Rountree, White Mountains Insurance, $7.2 million

New Jersey

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson's CEO. (Getty Images)

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23.1 million

New Mexico

Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $9 million

New York

Joseph Levin, IAC/InterActiveCorp, $189.5 million

North Carolina

Bank Of America CEO Brian Moynihan. (John Lamparski/Getty Images and David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 

Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.4 million

North Dakota

David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $6 million

Ohio 

Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group, $22.1 million

Oklahoma

Chad Richison, Paycom Software, $211.1 million

Oregon

Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $8.3 million

Pennsylvania

Brian Roberts, the chairman and CEO of Comcast, at a conference in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.7 million

Rhode Island

Brian Goldner, Hasbro, $16.4 million

South Carolina

John D. Williams, Domtar, $6.7 million

South Dakota

Linden R. Evans, Black Hills, $4.1 million.

Tennessee

Samuel N. Hazen, HCA Healthcare, $18.1 million

Texas

Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media, $23.6 million

Utah

Todd R. Pedersen, Vivint Smart Home, $30.1 million

Virginia

Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $20.1 million

Washington

Clay B. Siegall, Seagen, $16.5 million

Wisconsin

Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences, $20.1 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report.