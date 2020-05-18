Expand / Collapse search
Car rental giant Hertz appoints new CEO

Paul Stone replaces Kathryn Marinello at the top of the car rental company

U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Monday appointed Paul Stone as its chief executive officer.

Stone was most recently Hertz’s executive vice president and North America chief retail operations officer. He replaces Kathryn Marinello, who will remain with the company in a consulting position for up to one year.