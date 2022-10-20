Expand / Collapse search
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous will also gift the lucky candidate $50 Uber Eats and Target gift cards

Addicted to TikTok? 

This might just be your dream job.

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is looking to hire a professional TikTok watcher for a pretty paycheck.

The company shared in a statement that one lucky candidate will be paid $50 an hour to binge-watch TikToks for a total of 12 hours across a span of three days.

TikTok in app store

TikTok app logo on the App Store is seen with TikTok logo displayed in the background in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on July 18, 2021.  (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to the $600 payment, the contracted employee will receive a welcome package that includes a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card — all of which will come in handy while binging.

The professional watcher will also be given a flexible cellphone holder, a 12-inch ring light and a tripod.

man phone in hand

A man holds his phone in his hand. One lucky job candidate will need to scroll through TikTok videos and rank them — and more. (iStock / iStock)

The candidate will be responsible for scrolling TikToks, ranking their top 10 favorite videos and re-posting them on Instagram or Twitter, all while tagging @ubiquitousofficial.

The only requirement for applicants, besides being over the age of 18, is to love TikTok and have an active social media presence.

"Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have an account on the app," Ubiquitous senior director of growth Jeremy Boudinet said in a statement.

tik tok face

An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of a TikTok logo displayed on a computer screen on January 12, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur — we’re just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own."

Think you could do the job justice? 

Applications are open through Oct. 31 on ubiquitousinfluence.com.