Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app

Addicted to TikTok?

This might just be your dream job.

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is looking to hire a professional TikTok watcher for a pretty paycheck.

The company shared in a statement that one lucky candidate will be paid $50 an hour to binge-watch TikToks for a total of 12 hours across a span of three days.

In addition to the $600 payment, the contracted employee will receive a welcome package that includes a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card — all of which will come in handy while binging.

The professional watcher will also be given a flexible cellphone holder, a 12-inch ring light and a tripod.

The candidate will be responsible for scrolling TikToks, ranking their top 10 favorite videos and re-posting them on Instagram or Twitter, all while tagging @ubiquitousofficial.

The only requirement for applicants, besides being over the age of 18, is to love TikTok and have an active social media presence.

"Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have an account on the app," Ubiquitous senior director of growth Jeremy Boudinet said in a statement.

"We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur — we’re just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own."

Think you could do the job justice?

Applications are open through Oct. 31 on ubiquitousinfluence.com.