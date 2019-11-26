Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Help Trump pick which Turkey to pardon: Bread or Butter?

Associated Press

Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decoraded with pumpkins, vegetables, pie, flowers, and candles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

Continue Reading Below

Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump,p hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help President Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

AIRPORT FOOD GETS AN UPGRADE IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL

According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound (20-kilogram) turkey who likes a cherry flavored soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball. Butter weighs 47 pounds (21 kilograms) and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, stretch their wings as they relax in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo

Trump will name the bird he’ll pardon Tuesday afternoon at the White House. Afterward, he’ll fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE