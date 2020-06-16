Harvard forgoes testing requirements for class of 2025

Harvard College has taken a major step toward its admission policy taking into consideration the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus.

Harvard will allow students to apply for admission to the Class of 2025 without requiring standardized test scores.

The temporary change is in response to the challenges involving scheduling tests for all students due to the pandemic.

Standardized tests are only one factor considered for admission. Accomplishments in and out of the classroom including community involvement, employment, and help given to students’ families are also considered.

Students will be considered based on what they are able to submit.

The early action deadline remains November 1, although fewer students are expected to apply early this year due to coronavirus.

The regular action deadline will remain January 1 for now, but depending on the pandemic, the deadlines may be adjusted.